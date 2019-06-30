Sweden, Netherlands power through to semi-finals | Women’s World Cup Daily

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jun 30, 2019
Stina Blackstenius grabbed the winner as Sweden defeated a much-fancied Germany side in Rennes. There was also a convincing win for the Netherlands, who ended Italy's hopes and secured their place in the semi-finals. England will face USA on 2 July and it will be the Netherlands up against Sweden on 3 July for a place in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019.
