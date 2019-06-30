Sweden, Netherlands power through to semi-finals | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 30, 2019

Stina Blackstenius grabbed the winner as Sweden defeated a much-fancied Germany side in Rennes. There was also a convincing win for the Netherlands, who ended Italy's hopes and secured their place in the semi-finals. England will face USA on 2 July and it will be the Netherlands up against Sweden on 3 July for a place in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019.



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC



Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019



More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow the FIFA Team Reporters on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC/lists/fif...



Win tickets to the Women's World Cup Final! Enter our snap, tag, win contest on Twitter and Instagram - #MyFIFAWWCshirt. Terms and Conditions: https://resources.fifa.com/image/uplo...