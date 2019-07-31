Cantonese Stuffed Peppers with Fish (酿青椒)

Published on Jul 31, 2019

Cantonese stuffed chili peppers! These are a great dish that come from the town of Shunde originally, and while they might not seem it at first are stuffed with... fish. (Pescatarians rejoice!)



We'll be moving to Shunde in a couple months, so we're planning on tackling a number of different dishes from there. Definitely looking forward to diving into fish tofu ;)



Recipe'll be out at the normal time, ~8:00AM EST.



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



