Israel Bombs Syria, UK Admits US Planned To Take Grace 1 Tanker, CIA Secrecy Bill & The US Of Israel

Streamed live on Jul 23, 2019

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.



Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:

https://truthclothing.io/collections/...



Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:

https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian



Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:

https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmeric...

http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond



Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah

Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b

Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff

Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp



Subscribe on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...



Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:

http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867



The Last American Vagabond Links:

DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond

DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond

Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yV...

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Cl...

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmeri...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond

Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond

Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamerica...

Diaspora: https://diasp.org/people/6ee8bc4084cc...

Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond

Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RS...

MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4...

SoMee: https://somee.social/profile/the-last...

PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/author?address=...



* * *



Israel Missiles Hit Strategic Military Positions In Southern Syria

https://southfront.org/israel-missile...



New Revelations About UK's Conspiracy Over Iranian Oil Tanker

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/0...



Trump: ‘OK’ With a War Against Iran Now

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/22/t...



Iran Announces Military Will "Secure" Contested Strait Of Hormuz

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...

https://twitter.com/ColinKahl/status/...



CIA Wants To Make It Easier To Jail Journalists, & Congress Isn't Stopping It

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-new...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Sc6Q...



Venezuela blames nationwide blackouts on ‘electromagnetic attack’

https://www.rt.com/news/464803-venezu...

https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/sta...



JERUSALEM ATTACKED: Homes blown to pieces, families evicted by Israel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUIVf...



House of Reps to sneak through billions to Israel, oppose BDS, etc

https://israelpalestinenews.org/house...

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-c...

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bill...

https://twitter.com/hamada_najar/stat...



#Iran #Israel #Venezuela



"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."