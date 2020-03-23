Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
We’ll stop supporting this browser soon. For the best experience please
update your browser
.
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Medical Experts Discuss Dr. Zelenko's Coronavirus Hydroxychloroquine Treatment w/ 100% Success Rate
james hoft
Loading...
Unsubscribe from james hoft?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
11.5K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
25,248 views
180
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
181
6
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
7
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 23, 2020
Category
News & Politics
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
COVID-19 Update 8: Zinc and chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19?
- Duration: 9:03.
Medmastery
451,701 views
9:03
Rezum Treatment for Enlarged Prostate with Dr. Richard Levin
- Duration: 31:33.
Chesapeake Urology
Recommended for you
31:33
Watch Full Coronavirus Coverage: U.S. Response, Global Impact - March 26 | NBC News Now
NBC News
48,584 watching
Live now
Faster No Knead Bread - So Easy ANYONE can make (but NO BOILING WATER!!)
- Duration: 7:18.
Jenny Can Cook
Recommended for you
7:18
The Oldest Man: The Hot Dog Vendor from The Carol Burnett Show (full sketch)
- Duration: 11:09.
The Carol Burnett Show Official
Recommended for you
11:09
The Interrogator from The Carol Burnett Show (full sketch)
- Duration: 12:52.
The Carol Burnett Show Official
Recommended for you
12:52
Gupta: The truth about using chloroquine to fight coronavirus pandemic
- Duration: 5:22.
CNN
647,509 views
New
5:22
The Family: Hospital Visit from The Carol Burnett Show (full sketch)
- Duration: 14:31.
The Carol Burnett Show Official
Recommended for you
14:31
Cure for COVID-19? The drug that has killed Coronavirus in the test tube | 60 Minutes Australia
- Duration: 23:34.
60 Minutes Australia
960,970 views
New
23:34
Ellen Degeneres Funny 1st Appearance Doing Stand Up Comedy on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show
- Duration: 7:09.
Johnny Carson
Recommended for you
7:09
What Bill Gates is afraid of
- Duration: 4:33.
Vox
Recommended for you
4:33
How Coronavirus Kills: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) & COVID-19 Treatment
- Duration: 11:05.
MedCram - Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY
Recommended for you
11:05
FULL: U of M's Michael Osterholm on coronavirus
- Duration: 14:05.
KARE 11
688,277 views
14:05
How Does Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin Combination Therapy Measure Up For COVID-19 Treatment?
- Duration: 12:44.
Contagion_Live
14,667 views
New
12:44
Dr. Oz explains why more men are dying from coronavirus than women
- Duration: 6:55.
Fox Business
779,521 views
New
6:55
"The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation" -- Dr Devra Davis
- Duration: 1:01:30.
The University of Melbourne
Recommended for you
1:01:30
Clearing Your Chest with Breathing Exercises
- Duration: 13:52.
NHS Forth Valley
700,992 views
13:52
1918 influenza pandemic survivor interview: Mrs. Edna Register Boone
- Duration: 11:01.
Alabama Department of Archives & History
Recommended for you
11:01
Vitamin D and immunity
- Duration: 20:21.
Dr. John Campbell
975,817 views
20:21
Coronavirus: Deputy CMO updates on COVID-19 | Nine News Australia
- Duration: 10:55.
Nine News Australia
149,143 views
New
10:55
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...