#NiallHoran #HaileeSteinfeld #HeartbreakWeather

Hailee Steinfeld Knew Niall Horan's Album Was About Her!

Clevver News
4.65M
3,078 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#NiallHoran #HaileeSteinfeld #HeartbreakWeather

When Niall Horan’s album Heartbreak Weather dropped, fans speculated that a lot of songs were about his ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld. And now, Niall has seemingly confirmed that Hailee definitely knows the tracks were about her.

What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and don’t worry Clevver isn’t going anywhere! We are still going to be delivering you all the celebrity news that you need to know, we are just continuing to work from home and social distance to do our part in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to