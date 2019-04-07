Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube TV - No long term contract
Loading...
Live TV from 60+ channels. No complicated set-up. No cable box required. Cancel anytime.
Working...
No thanks
Try it free
Find out why
Close
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-04-07
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
7.5K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
81 views
6
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
7
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 7, 2019
Vom Petersplatz: Das Angelusgebet mit Papst Franziskus
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus-Rabat–Willkommenszeremonie und Begegnung mit der Bevölkerung 2019-03-30
- Duration: 1:08:30.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,800 views
New
1:08:30
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
1 watching
Live now
Papst Franziskus - Rabat – Begegnung mit dem Klerus 2019-03-31
- Duration: 1:05:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,519 views
New
1:05:21
Papst Franziskus - Rabat- Begegnung mit Migranten 2019-03-30
- Duration: 51:49.
Vatican News - Deutsch
864 views
New
51:49
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-03-24
- Duration: 20:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
530 views
20:11
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-03-17
- Duration: 16:56.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,520 views
16:56
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2019-03-03
- Duration: 15:20.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,209 views
15:20
Papst Franziskus - Bussfeier 2019-03-29
- Duration: 1:44:38.
Vatican News - Deutsch
819 views
1:44:38
Papst Franziskus - Rabat - Heilige Messe 2019-03-31
- Duration: 1:53:57.
Vatican News - Deutsch
717 views
New
1:53:57
Papst Franziskus - Loreto - Besuch 2019-03-25
- Duration: 1:59:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
2,050 views
1:59:21
Papst in Santa Marta - Gegen hartes Herz 2019-03-28
- Duration: 2:10.
Vatican News - Deutsch
765 views
2:10
Papstbotschaft an Marokkaner - 2019-03-28
- Duration: 2:13.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,198 views
2:13
Papst Franziskus - Bußprozession und Heilige Messe 2019-03-06
- Duration: 1:43:08.
Vatican News - Deutsch
2,165 views
1:43:08
Generalaudienz - Papstappell gegen Hunger - 2019-03-27
- Duration: 1:52.
Vatican News - Deutsch
413 views
1:52
Papst Franziskus - Treffen mit Ministranten 2018-07-31
- Duration: 1:40:35.
Vatican News - Deutsch
28,146 views
1:40:35
Papst Franziskus - Heilige Messe anlässlich des Endes der Bischofssynode 2018-10-28
- Duration: 1:45:27.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,389 views
1:45:27
Papst Franziskus - Loggia des Petersdoms-Weihnachtsbotschaft und Segen « Urbi et Orbi » 2018-12-25
- Duration: 28:09.
Vatican News - Deutsch
7,394 views
28:09
Papst Franziskus - Abu Dhabi - Heilige Messe 2019-02-05
- Duration: 1:46:38.
Vatican News - Deutsch
4,784 views
1:46:38
Erinnerung an den Tod von Johannes Paul II.
- Duration: 1:00.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,184 views
New
1:00
2019 03 25 Papst in Loreto Die Highlights
- Duration: 1:01.
Vatican News - Deutsch
409 views
1:01
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...