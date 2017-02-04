Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
The Short Version
Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
47
47
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
Add translations
43 views
1
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 4, 2017
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
The kids ask: Where did the Bible come from?
- Duration: 11:44.
Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church
77 views
11:44
When I grow up
- Duration: 7:00.
Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church
29 views
7:00
Not Such and Open and Shut Case
- Duration: 13:03.
Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church
33 views
13:03
Impartial To You
- Duration: 8:51.
Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church
30 views
8:51
Not Boxed In
- Duration: 10:29.
Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church
58 views
10:29
Dr. Lustig: Type 2 Diabetes Is "Processed Food Disease" (Short Version)
- Duration: 6:55.
CrossFit®
65 views
New
6:55
House of Cards
- Duration: 10:25.
Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church
35 views
10:25
There for the taking
- Duration: 11:52.
Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church
106 views
11:52
Oceans Instrumental & Lyrics Short Version
- Duration: 5:31.
Lasting Impact Church
26,020 views
5:31
Ruffed Grouse - Short Version
- Duration: 9:10.
PAGameCommission
8,898 views
9:10
Michael Jackson - Thriller (Shortened Version)
- Duration: 3:22.
michaeljacksonVEVO
35,215,043 views
3:22
Trading Yesterday - Shattered (HQ short version)
- Duration: 2:37.
tradinglove12
182,834 views
2:37
AFI - Miss Murder (Short Version)
- Duration: 3:24.
AFIVEVO
10,254,613 views
3:24
Eminem - Stan (Short Version) ft. Dido
- Duration: 6:03.
EminemVEVO
62,012,287 views
6:03
PPAP Original Short Version
- Duration: 0:52.
Sparalled Apollo
28,544 views
0:52
Lady Gaga - Judas (Short Version)
- Duration: 4:16.
VideosMusicaVEV0
506,248 views
4:16
The Weeknd - In The Night (Short Version)
- Duration: 4:09.
TheWeekndVEVO
6,410,041 views
4:09
Happy Short Version!
- Duration: 1:16.
TAN KickAssClub
33,408 views
1:16
Still My Child - The Short Version
- Duration: 14:29.
PopEye Sailorman
7,177,638 views
14:29
NSFW: The Hateful Eight (Short Version) 1080p
- Duration: 6:26.
LEGIO XIII
107,755 views
6:26
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...