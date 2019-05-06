China Drives Wedge Between Saudi Arabia and US | China Uncensored

Published on May 6, 2019

China wants to replace the United States as the regional power in the Middle East. And big deals with Saudi Arabia are the key. China's Belt and Road Initiative is desperate for oil. And as US sanctions on oil from Iran kick in, China needs to look for new sources. Saudi Arabia also is a strategic location for China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It would give China access to the Red Sea through Saudi ports, which means easier access to the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea, where China controls a major port to Europe through Greece. And is also investing in a key port in Italy.



__

