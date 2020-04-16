Kylie Jenner SHUTS DOWN Trolls Dragging Her Weight!

Published on Apr 16, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#kyliejenner #clapback #stormi



In today’s dose of slimy internet scum, Kylie Jenner is clapping back at a fan who told her she looked better before having a baby, but let’s just say she’s fully capable of handling her own.



Kylie Jenner recently dealt with an unfortunate case of an internet troll who came for her for looking ‘better’ before pregnancy, and OHHH… just… what?!



So this is for all y’all who may not realize how the female human body works… pregnant women carry on average an 8-pound human for 9 months, forcing their body to magically stretch and shapeshift into a human hand-basket.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr