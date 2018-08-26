🇵🇸 Gaza brain drain: Woes force thousands to leave | Al Jazeera English

Published on Aug 26, 2018

Palestinians in the Gaza stripped have been locked in what has been described as the world's largest open-air prison for the past 11 years by Israel's strict blockade.



But recently there's been a small window of opportunity to get out.



Egypt's reopening of the Rafah Crossing in May has allowed thousands of Palestinians to leave the enclave, many indefinitely, and that's hurting Gaza's already crippled economy.



Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Gaza.



