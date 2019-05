Published on May 25, 2019

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied on Friday in Iraqi capital Baghdad

They were demonstrating against war tensions between Iran and the U.S

They are supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr who called for rallies across Iraq.

Many of them carried Iraqi flags and banners calling for keeping Iraq away from the war.

Demonstrations also took place in the holy Shiite city of Karbala and other Iraqi cities.