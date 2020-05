Streamed live 89 minutes ago

LIVE: China's national legislature opens its annual session in Beijing.



During the week-long session, lawmakers will deliberate six reports including the government work report, as well as the draft civil code.



They will also deliberate a bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing a draft decision of the NPC on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong SAR to safeguard national security.

#twosessions