Outrage over ‘femicides’ draws hundreds to the streets of Paris

Loading...
Working...
Subscribe to France 24 now:http://f24.my/youtubeENFRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7http://f24.my/YTliveENMore than 1000 protesters gathered in Paris Saturday, demanding tougher government measures to prevent men from killing their wives, girlfriends, partners or former partners.Visit our website:http://www.france24.comSubscribe to our YouTube channel:http://f24.my/youtubeENLike us on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.Eng...Follow us on Twitter:https://twitter.com/France24_en
Loading playlists...