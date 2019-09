Published on Sep 1, 2019

Egypt reopened on Saturday Tanta Museum in northern Cairo for visitors after 19 years of closure.

The five-floor museum, which has been closed since 2000, is home to over 2,000 prehistoric, Pharaonic, Greco-Roman, Coptic and Islamic artifacts.

The restoration of the museum, which was established in 1913, cost about 786,000 U.S. dollars.