#EllieZeiler #CharliDamelio #TikTok

Ellie Zeiler SNAPS After Charli D'Amelio Copycat Accusations Continue!

Clevver News
4.72M
3,960 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 18, 2020

After being publicly shamed and accused of copying Charli D’Amelio, TikToker Ellie Zeiler has had enough, and is clapping back at the haters. To be compared to the most well-known TikTok star in the world might seem like a dream come true, but in reality, apparently that’s not the case. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqyyn...

Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad

#EllieZeiler #CharliDamelio #TikTok #DaisyKeech

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to