Published on May 28, 2019

How people live in the country, if you can go out here only with what you are ready to give the peasants what they ask. Today we will visit areas where 30 corpses a day are the norm.



My name is Anton Lyadov, and now I will show: how people live in the most unusual places on this planet.

Subscribe to the channel not to miss the next episode https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwPz...