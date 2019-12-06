Sumo squat [Goalkeeper Warm-Up Programme]

Published on Dec 6, 2019

Exercise: start in a wide stance with your legs extended and then reach down to touch your toes. Try to keep your back straight. From this position, go into a sumo squat and hold the position for three seconds, pushing your chest out. Activate your core muscles and raise your right and left arm. Stand up and return to the starting position.



Key points:

• Torso and knees to be kept extended during first phase of exercise

• Head to be kept aligned with torso

• Knees and feet to be kept aligned

• Knees to be pushed outwards



Repetitions: 5