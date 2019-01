Published on Jan 21, 2019

For the 10th week in a row, Yellow Vest protesters filled the streets of #Paris and other cities in #France, with thousands of police standing guard. Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron launched his “national debates” on the crisis. READ LATEST ON #YellowVest protests: https://on.rt.com/9mli



