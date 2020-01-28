The Best of Kobe Bryant at the Olympic Games

Published on Jan 28, 2020

Kobe Bryant's career is recognized as one of the greatest in basketball history - be it in the NBA or for Team USA at the Olympic Games. A double gold medallist at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, "The Black Mamba" scored over 200 points and wowed the fans around the world with 3-pointers, dunks, and his overall performance. Watch these moments as a tribute to one of the most tremendous and outstanding athletes of all time.

