The Best of Kobe Bryant at the Olympic Games

Published on Jan 28, 2020

Kobe Bryant's career is recognized as one of the greatest in basketball history - be it in the NBA or for Team USA at the Olympic Games. A double gold medallist at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, "The Black Mamba" scored over 200 points and wowed the fans around the world with 3-pointers, dunks, and his overall performance. Watch these moments as a tribute to one of the most tremendous and outstanding athletes of all time.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com