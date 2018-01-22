Become an U-20 Women’s World Cup Volunteer!

Published on Jan 22, 2018

Ready to be a part of some brilliant moments at France 2018? Join the team of more than 600 volunteers in the host venues of Concarneau, Vannes, Dinan-Lehon and Saint-Malo in August.

More information http://www.fifa.com/u20womensworldcup...



Devenez volontaire pour France 2018 !

Êtes-vous prêt à vivre de grands moments à la Coupe du Monde Féminine U-20 de la FIFA, France 2018 ? Rejoignez donc en août une équipe de plus de 600 volontaires, à Concarneau, Vannes, Dinan-Léhon et Saint Malo, villes hôtes de la compétition.

Plus d’infos http://fr.fifa.com/u20womensworldcup/...