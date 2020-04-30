#NickViall #MadisonPrewett #TheBachelor

'Bachelor' Star Calls Madison Prewett A 'LIAR'!

Clevver News
4.68M
680 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#NickViall #MadisonPrewett #TheBachelor

While Nick Viall has defended Madison Prewett before, he made it clear that he definitely isn’t on Team Madison right now. He recently threw some serious shade at Madi saying that there's more to her than meets the eye.

What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the latest news updates you need to know and The Bachelor drama is still going strong.

Remember when Peter Weber said his season couldn’t be spoiled… maybe that’s because his season is somehow still unfolding right before our eyes.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to