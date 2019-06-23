2019 Gnaoua World Music Festival held in Morocco

The 22nd Gnaoua World Music Festival was held from June 21 to June 23 in Moroccan Atlantic coastal city of Essaouira.
The annual festival held nearly 40 musical concerts including both modern and traditional acts performed by Moroccan and international artists.
This year's concerts were a real mixing pot of music, from Cuban, Tuareg, Tamil, to jazz, flamenco and reggae.
The festival also hosted a human rights forum, in the theme of “the power of culture against the culture of violence”
Every year, 500,000 people attend the festival from across the globe to enjoy the brilliant performances for free.

