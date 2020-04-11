DOOM ETERNAL Reshade vs Vanilla Side-By-Side Comparison

1. Launch the ReShade_Setup_4.5.4.exe, click "Enable/disable ReShade in Vulkan globally" option. 2. Enable hidden files via Control Panel - Folder Options - View - Show hidden files, folders, and drives 3. Copy everything from the Carmack Eternal Reshade Main Files folder into your "C:\ProgramData\ReShade" folder. 4. Launch Doom Eternal
Use HOME key to open Vulkan settings editor, and END to close panel.
Start-up without presets (make your own customizations from the get-go):
1. Launch Reshade Setup 2. Click "click here to select a game and manage its installation" 3. Select Doom Eternal from the list 4. Click "use selected application" 5. Launch Doom Eternal