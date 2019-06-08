#WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

France off to a flyer | Women's World Cup Daily

France, led by Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer, have kicked it off with an almighty bang! It's France 2019. Day 1 of the year's biggest sports event - the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement. #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

