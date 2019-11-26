Beyond the Rings

Published on Nov 26, 2019

On November 26, 1979, the International Olympic Committee passed a resolution which saw the People's Republic of China rejoin the IOC. Since then, the country's sporting victories live long in the nation's memory and have touched the lives of ordinary people as well. A worker, an artist, a primary school student, an architect and an athlete. Five different people's experiences reveal the same values of Olympism. This video, produced by Xinhua News Agency, is dedicated to the 40th anniversary of China's return to the Olympic Movement.