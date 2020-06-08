China is Using George Floyd Protests for Propaganda

Published on Jun 8, 2020

China is turning protests agains the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality and systemic racism into the Chinese Communist Party's latest propaganda campaign.



America Uncovered: Peaceful Protests and Violent Looting—What’s Going On?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kDj1...



China Unscripted: China Exploits George Floyd Protest for Propaganda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meELO...



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.