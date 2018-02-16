Tom Fitton's Weekly Update - 'What did Obama know about the Clinton/DNC Dossier?'

Published on Feb 16, 2018

JW President Tom Fitton on What Obama Knew About Clinton/DNC Dossier, FBI Screw-Up on School Shooting, & New Lawsuits on Unmasking, the DNC Hack and Comey Memos



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Keep up with Judicial Watch:



Donate today! ►https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/...



Sign up for the JWTV Club ► http://subscribe.judicialwatch.org/su...



Check out our website ► http://www.judicialwatch.org



"Like" us on Facebook ► http://www.facebook.com/JudicialWatch



Follow us on Twitter ► http://twitter.com/JudicialWatch



Subscribe to our YouTube channel ►https://www.youtube.com/user/Judicial...