Tom Fitton's Weekly Update - 'What did Obama know about the Clinton/DNC Dossier?'

Published on Feb 16, 2018

JW President Tom Fitton on What Obama Knew About Clinton/DNC Dossier, FBI Screw-Up on School Shooting, & New Lawsuits on Unmasking, the DNC Hack and Comey Memos

