The game between 'TheRoyal' (Saudi Arabia) and 'Snipguy' (Finland) offered a lot of drama and goals - This was the match with the most goals (10) at the FIFA eNations Cup 2019. 'TheRoyal' had to win this game in order to keep their hopes to qualify for the knockouts alive - Watch the clip to find out if he was able to claim the win!



