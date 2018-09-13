Message from ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti

Published on Sep 13, 2018

Italian ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, speaking from the European Astronaut Centre near Cologne in Germany, has a message of thanks to all those who’ve entered our Lunar 3D printing competition so far. A new lunar analogue test facility, called Luna for short, is currently being set up at EAC to test the technologies and techniques needed for any future Moon base – with 3D printing high on the list. And a team ESA’s technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, is overseeing a project to research in detail how 3D printing could be used in such a Moon base. We’re also interested in the human factor: what would you 3D print to make the Moon feel like home? That’s why we’re crowdsourcing your ideas through this competition. The closing date is 23 September 2018.



★ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/ESAsubscribe



Learn more about the Lunar printing competition here: http://bit.ly/WhatsYourIdeaTo3DPrintO...

Learn more about Samantha here: http://bit.ly/SamanthaCristoforettiESA



Check out our full video catalog: http://bit.ly/SpaceInVideos

Follow ESA on Twitter: http://bit.ly/ESAonTwitter

On Facebook: http://bit.ly/ESAonFacebook

On Instagram: http://bit.ly/ESAonInstagram

On Flickr: http://bit.ly/ESAonFlickr



ESA is Europe's gateway to space. Our mission is to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world. Check out http://www.esa.int/ESA to get up to speed on everything space related.



Copyright information about our videos is available here: http://www.esa.int/spaceinvideos/Term...