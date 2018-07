Published on Jul 23, 2018

Your wish is our command: Enjoy Yuzuru Hanyu's Figure Skating Short Programme performance from the Olympic Winter Games 2018 in PyeongChang to Frederic Chopin's "Ballade No. 1" during.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com