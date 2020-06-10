Skai Jackson's EXPOSING Racists On Social Media

Published on Jun 10, 2020

Skai Jackson pledges to use her platform for the greater good, which is why she’s now opening up about her decision to expose racists amid the Black Lives Matter movement.We all know the power that a celebrity’s platform can hold as we’ve come to see more and more stars speaking out in support of the Black community following the death of George Floyd. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS2n-...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV



Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#SkaiJackson #BlackLivesMatter