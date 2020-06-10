#SkaiJackson #BlackLivesMatter

Skai Jackson's EXPOSING Racists On Social Media

Clevver News
4.72M
1,544 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 10, 2020

Skai Jackson pledges to use her platform for the greater good, which is why she’s now opening up about her decision to expose racists amid the Black Lives Matter movement.We all know the power that a celebrity’s platform can hold as we’ve come to see more and more stars speaking out in support of the Black community following the death of George Floyd. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS2n-...

Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad

#SkaiJackson #BlackLivesMatter

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to