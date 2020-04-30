#TaylorSwift #JoeAlwyn #BenjaminButton

Joe Alwyn Shares New PHOTOS Of Taylor Swift Relationship

Published on Apr 30, 2020

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's boyfriend of over three years, recently made one thing very clear on his Instagram Stories, he and Taylor are social distancing together and being absolutely adorable.


On top of being an incredible singer, she’s also a great baker, loves playing Scrabble, and has the cutest cats ever.

That sounds like the perfect person to “shelter in place” with if you ask me.



