Published on Jun 19, 2020

"I was born in Shanghai," 80-year-old Sonja Muehlberger fondly remembers her childhood in the Chinese city, where her Jewish family had found wartime home after escaping from a Nazi concentration camp in Europe.

The retired German teacher has visited Shanghai eight times, devoted to preserve the history of Jewish refugees there. UNHCR representative in China Sivanka Dhanapala shares her story on World Refugee Day.