Published on Sep 19, 2017

Olympic medallists Erwann Le Pechoux (France) and Ines Boubakri (Tunisia) explain how to perform all the components of a fencing compound attack.



Learn how to improve your game from the best athletes in the world with "Olympians' Tips": http://bit.do/HowToENG



Subscribe to the Olympic Channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5