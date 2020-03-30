Lil Huddy CHEATS On Charli D'Amelio?!

Charli D’Amelio and Lil Huddy have been going strong for months, but fans are now convinced she’s been cheated on after a cryptic diss track went viral on TikTok.
What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice safe measures. So I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we need to talk about Charli’s love life for a sec.
Just to give you guys a little back story, Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy started hanging out following his split with social media star Cynthia Parker in July.