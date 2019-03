Published on Mar 16, 2019

The FIFA Council has ratified that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) WILL be used at the #FIFAWWC in France. We spoke to three key people involved in the process.



The tournament takes place between 7 June - 7 July.



