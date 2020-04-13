Evidence Zayn Malik's RETURNING To One Direction!

Published on Apr 13, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#ZaynMalik #OneDirection #HarryStyles



It’s been ten whole years since One Direction came bursting into our lives, and in honor of the major milestone, a special ten-year reunion is officially in the works which might include not just four, but FIVE RSVPs if you’re getting where we’re going with this…



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio, and this year hasn’t exactly brought us the good fortune we were hoping for so far, but it might be bringing us a 1D reunion, and that news in and of itself is pretty priceless.



So get excited, Directioners, because this isn’t just another one of those “Harry said he’d love to reunite with the boys” stories, BUT there have been actual talks, plans drawn up and some cryptic social media activity to further prove that a reunion is coming.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad