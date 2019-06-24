The Greatest Show on Earth (and Beyond)

Published on Jun 24, 2019

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup from space? Fly 250 miles straight up in the sky to meet NASA Astronauts Anne McClain, Christina Koch and Nick Hague – who are here to show you how coverage of France 2019 has gone out of this world. A big screen for the game, in-match snacks… oh, and a view of Planet Earth too – not bad at all 🚀👩‍🚀👨‍🚀 #FIFAWWC #DareToShine



