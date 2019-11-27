Some old footage of Shuiwei Food Street (Will make private in ~48 hours)

Chinese Cooking Demystified
236K
1,440 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 27, 2019

So this video is sort of non-content, but I just wanted to have a place to put it.

Nowadays, street food is an endangered species in Shenzhen, but it didn't always used to be that way. When we first came to the city, street side barbecue was a common sight after dark at most major intersections, and night markets dotted the urban villages of the city.

Those were all, sadly from my perspective, "cleaned up". With the benefit of hindsight, the street food scene in Shenzhen wasn't overly amazing or anything - this wasn't exactly Taipei, Guiyang, or Bangkok - but it was all absolutely incredible in the eyes of young-me.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to