Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
3 months free
Find out why
Close
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-16
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
6.8K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
191 views
10
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
11
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 16, 2018
Vom Petersplatz: Das Angelusgebet mit Papst Franziskus
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus - Petersdom - Heilige Messe 12. 12. 2018
- Duration: 1:10:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
443 views
New
1:10:11
Papst Franziskus - Petersdom - Heilige Messe Welttag der Armen 2018-11-18
- Duration: 1:28:44.
Vatican News - Deutsch
997 views
1:28:44
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
Live now
Audienz für Pilgergruppe aus Apulien
- Duration: 1:07.
Vatican News - Deutsch
352 views
1:07
DEZEMBER 2018: Im Dienst der Glaubensverkündigung
- Duration: 1:01.
Vatican News - Deutsch
196 views
1:01
Ein taubes Kind aus Argentinien überrascht bei der Generalaudienz
- Duration: 1:24.
Vatican News - Deutsch
3,407 views
1:24
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...