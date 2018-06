Published on Jun 25, 2018

Australia will need to beat Peru to have any chance of making it to the Round of 16 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Can they do it? Or will Peru and their fans sign of their tournament in style? Find out on Matchday 12.





Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com