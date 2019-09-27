China's $40 Million scam in the USA

Loading...
How have Chinese scammers managed to scam American Chinese citizens and immigrants out of $40 million dollars?DOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaThe Most Dangerous Soviet Roller Coaster in the Worldhttps://youtu.be/J-8gr1BI_TMFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEWhy My Chinese Wife Changed Her Mind on Chinahttps://youtu.be/_Ym5gKiNv4gFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaChinese Police are Coming to your country?!?!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oypp6...Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
