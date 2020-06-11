#skaijackson #mattiapalibio #twitter

Skai Jackson FEUDING With TikToker Mattia Polibio!

Clevver News
4.72M
2,830 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 11, 2020

Skai Jackson has had some words with TikToker Mattia Polibio after he seemingly threw shade at her ‘Jessie’ character.So apparently, Mattia Polibio uploaded a “Smash or Pass” video and allegedly referred to Skai Jackson as “Zuri” her character’s name instead of her real name “Skai.” . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...

Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad

#skaijackson #mattiapalibio #twitter

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to