Skai Jackson FEUDING With TikToker Mattia Polibio!

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Skai Jackson has had some words with TikToker Mattia Polibio after he seemingly threw shade at her ‘Jessie’ character.So apparently, Mattia Polibio uploaded a “Smash or Pass” video and allegedly referred to Skai Jackson as “Zuri” her character’s name instead of her real name “Skai.” . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...
Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...
For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad
#skaijackson #mattiapalibio #twitter
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...