#Selenagomez #niallhoran #theweeknd

Selena Gomez Shows LOVE For The Weeknd & Niall Horan By Doing This!

Clevver News
4.68M
1,808 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#Selenagomez #niallhoran #theweeknd

We all know that our girl Selena Gomez has been single for a couple years now, but she just subtly made it clear again that she doesn’t have any bad blood with one of her exes and also is here for publicly supporting a rumored past fling.


And so we were super excited when Spotify recently announced that they are offering some great celebrity-curated playlists.

According to Spotify, the playlists and podcasts are intended to "bring a sense of connection and comfort to listeners when they need it most."

And they definitely do that! There are playlists for everything from a work out playlist curated by Normani to a gaming playlist by Lil Yatchy, but one that caught our eye was the cooking playlist with Selena Gomez.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to