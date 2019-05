Published on May 27, 2019

Qiandaohu to Huangshan expressway located in Zhejiang and Anhui province,when it completed in 2020,will become one of the most beautiful expressway in the world:

https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E5%8D%8...

https://www.sohu.com/a/244422724_349159

千岛湖到黄山高速公路位于浙江和安徽省,大部分线路围绕千岛湖,2020年建成后将成为世界最美高速公路之一。