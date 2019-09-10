How are endangered red-crowned cranes protected in China?

Published on Sep 10, 2019

Join us to watch the daily flying training for red-crowned cranes in the world’s largest breeding and protection base for this endangered species in northeast China.

China has made efforts for decades to train the captive-bred cranes for release into the wild, to increase the crane population.

Around 1,000 red-crowned cranes have been artificially bred here and over 300 captive-bred red-crowned cranes have been successfully released into the wild since the base was established in 1979.

The red-crowned cranes, which are under top national protection in China, now exist in northeast China, Russia, Japan, and the Korean Peninsula. There are only around 2,000 red-crowned cranes living in the wild worldwide.