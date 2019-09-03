First panda cubs born in German zoo

Published on Sep 3, 2019

The six-year-old giant panda Meng Meng, sent by China to Germany in 2017 together with male panda Jiao Qing, gave birth to twin panda cubs, the first-ever panda cubs born in Germany, Zoo Berlin announced Monday morning.

According to a press statement issued by Zoo Berlin, the first panda cub was born on 31 August at 6:54 p.m. (GMT 0454) following a gestation period of 147 days. Less than An hour later, the second cub was born. The cubs weigh 186 and 136 grams respectively, and seemed lively and alert. Their genders have yet to be determined.

"Meng Meng became a mom-twice! We are so happy, we are speechless," Zoo Berlin tweeted on Monday morning.

The panda couple mated in April and later artificial insemination was also performed on Meng Meng to boost the likelihood of pregnancy, revealed by Zoo Berlin earlier in August.