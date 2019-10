Published on Oct 28, 2019

Tajikistan beat Cameroon to win their opening match, thanks to a lone second-half penalty from Sharifbek Rahmatov in Vitoria. It was a perfect way to start for the Central Asians in their first match on the world stage since 2007,



