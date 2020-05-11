Relive the full Men's Diving Final of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul! Prior to the Final, Greg Louganis suffered a concussion after his head struck the springboard during the preliminary rounds. However, he still managed to qualify for the Finals where, showing perseverance and determination, Louganis delivered an outstanding performance to complete his incredible comeback. Enjoy watching and find out the full story!
