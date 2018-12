Published on Dec 15, 2018

Losing finalists at the 2016 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, Kashima Antlers defeated Mexico's CD Guadalajara in their return to the tournament to set up a semi-final against the team that beat them in that 2016 final, Real Madrid.



